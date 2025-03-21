KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A 65-year-old retiree has pleaded not guilty in the Muar Sessions Court to 10 charges of physical sexual assault against nine students during a remote-controlled jet workshop in February.

The accused, Lan Sairan, allegedly committed the offences against students aged between nine and 12 at a primary school’s technology and life skills workshop, Buletin TV3 reported.

The incidents reportedly took place between 8am and 12pm on February 26 and 27 at a school within a land settlement in Kluang.

The charges fall under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and whipping each.

According to reports, the school had invited a sergeant as an instructor, who then brought the accused to assist in the workshop.

The victims, who were mostly female students, reported the incidents to their teacher, leading to a police report on March 7 and the suspect’s arrest the following day.

The court granted bail at RM48,000 with conditions that the accused report to the police and refrain from contacting victims or witnesses, with the next hearing set for April 24.