SEPANG, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that parties involved in the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, are in discussions to find the best way to resolve the matter amicably.

He hoped the stakeholders would continue with their efforts to find an amicable solution to the issue.

The Prime Minister also reminded all parties not to act as self-proclaimed champions on the matter.

“The problem is that there are religious opportunists, including lawyers who have never been involved in Hindu religious activities, suddenly positioning themselves as champions and making statements as if the temple is about to be demolished.

“I cannot imagine myself as Prime Minister ordering the demolition of any temple or religious establishment,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Sultan Abdul Samad at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Elaborating on the matter, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the land in question has been owned by a private entity since 2012 and does not belong to the government. The owner has decided to develop a mosque at the location.

“It’s an old temple but its status is not officially approved. However, to maintain harmony, the company (which owns the land) has agreed to provide some assistance, while DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) has already identified a replacement site to prevent any issues.

“I also hope there will be no inappropriate response, including from the Muslim community, and that we handle this matter properly. The mosque will be built as planned and a site for the temple will be provided,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that discussions on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, which is situated on land owned by Jakel Group, were progressing harmoniously between the company, the temple management and DBKL.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif was quoted as saying that DBKL is acting as a facilitator to ensure that the relocation process from private land to a new site is handled smoothly. — Bernama