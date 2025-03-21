KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination observed today, marks a significant step in the global effort to uphold the principles of social justice, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination not only commemorates the fight against discrimination but also reflects the global community’s strong commitment to eradicating racism and prejudice, which could jeopardise social harmony.

“As a nation enriched by racial, religious, and cultural diversity, Malaysia has always upheld the values of unity and mutual respect. This diversity is a vital asset in preserving the country’s stability and progress,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Malaysian Racism Report 2024.

To further strengthen unity, he said that the National Unity Ministry has introduced the National Unity Policy, as a key framework to cultivate a harmonious and inclusive society, by adopting the Harmony in Diversity and Negara-Bangsa (Nation-State) as the core focus.

“The 2022 National Unity Index (IPNas) recorded a score of 0.629, indicating that national unity remains at a moderate and manageable level. The 10 social deficits requiring attention include ethnicity, religion, social class, education, language, generation gap, gender, politics, media, and the urban-rural divide,” he said.

In addition, Aaron urged Malaysians to collectively reject prejudice, negative stereotypes, and any form of injustice based on race or religion, emphasising that discrimination in any form should have no place in society.

“I want to stress that discrimination in any form has no place in our society, as it only undermines the foundation of unity we have worked hard to build.

“In conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, let us strengthen our resolve to build a more united, inclusive, and harmonious Malaysia Madani. Together, we can ensure that future generations inherit a nation free from all forms of discrimination,” he said. — Bernama