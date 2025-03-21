KANOWIT, March 21 — Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Kanowit, with rising waters from the Batang Rajang River inundating large parts of the town yesterday.

The Penyulau-Lukut access road became impassable by 10am, cutting off movement in the area.

Peter Nyaiyang, a resident of Rumah Winston Kennedy longhouse in Nanga Sekuau, reported that he was forced to park his motorcycle on higher ground and walk approximately five kilometres home, as floodwaters reached four feet deep by 6.30pm.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, he expressed concern over the worsening conditions.

“If the water level keeps rising, I might not be able to go to work in Sibu Jaya tomorrow,” he said when contacted.

“If the flood situation worsens, I must be better prepared to safeguard his family,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 3.32pm regarding a hearse stranded in floodwaters along Jalan Rantau Kemiding.

A rescue team deployed a boat to ensure the coffin was safely delivered to Rumah Joseph nearby.

In Kanowit town, water levels have risen to knee height in the deepest areas, forcing most businesses to close.

Several longhouses along Jalan Nibong Tada, extending to Nanga Ngemah, are also affected.

In response to the worsening situation, the Kanowit District Office has opened a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Kanowit Sports Complex at 6.30pm.

Kanowit District Officer Jackline August said the PPS was opened after discussions with the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) earlier.

“We have decided to open the temporary evacuation centre at the Kanowit Sports Complex to accommodate affected residents.

“I urge all relevant agencies, including the Welfare Department, Armed Forces, Police, Bomba, and Civil Defence Force, to assist in managing the centre and providing aid to those in need,” she said.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow updates from local authorities as the situation develops. — The Borneo Post