TELUK INTAN, March 21 — Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on two counts of trafficking in 28.85 kilogrammes of methamphetamine last week.

However, no plea was recorded from N. Devandaran, 33; P. Sivaganesh, 43; B. Vasanthan, 45; and N. Maghendran, 48, respectively, after the charges were read out to them by a court interpreter before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

The were jointly charged with trafficking in 27,050 grammes (g) of methamphetamine and 1,800 g of the drug at an unnumbered premises at Kampung Baru in Ulu Bernam, Bagan Datuk.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

DPP Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan prosecuted while the men were unrepresented. — Bernama