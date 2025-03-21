PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for February 2025 (DPT BLN2/2025), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until April 19.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the electoral roll contained 34,889 names of citizens aged 18 and above from Feb 1 to 28, 2025, who were registered automatically as new voters.

“It also contains the names of 12,938 registered voters who switched constituencies and 1,332 voters who changed status or categories,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said the commission provided five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification hotline at 03-8892 7218.

Ikmalrudin urged citizens aged 18 and above from Feb 1 to 28, 2025, and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituencies or status to check their name in the electoral roll.

“If they find their names not listed in DPT BLN2/2025, they can make a claim by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the relevant State Election Office.

“Registered voters in any constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who change to their constituency can fill in Form D or go to the State Election Office concerned,” he said.

Both Forms C and D can be downloaded from the State Election Office portal and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN2/2025. — Bernama