KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A doctor was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to charges of raping and committing unnatural sex with his clinic assistant.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Dr Rafiuddin Hamidon, 34, then claimed trial to raping the 21-year-old woman in the store room of a clinic in Pantai Dalam.

He also faces another charge under Section 377C of the Penal Code for forcibly inserting his finger into the victim’s private part.

The offences allegedly occurred between 4am and 5am on March 15 at the same clinic.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and whipping under Section 375(b) of the Penal Code.

The court granted him bail at RM18,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Earlier, defence lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli argued that Dr Rafiuddin is a general practitioner supporting his wife and three children, including a newborn.

Judge Zaki Salleh then set April 23 for case mention.