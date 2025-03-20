KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A toll discount, similar to the one announced for last Chinese New Year, will be introduced for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

However, Nanta said that the ministry needs more time before revealing the final details.

“There will be (a similar toll discount) because we did it for Chinese New Year, so it can’t be that we don’t do it for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Give us some time to finalise it, we will announce it later, be patient,” Nanta told reporters when met at the Works Ministry after a meeting with the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

In February, the Works Ministry had announced that a 50 per cent toll discount will be implemented during all festive seasons this year as a mechanism to replace the previous toll-free initiative by the government.

The discount was approved in a previous cabinet meeting in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2025 celebration.

Nanta reportedly said this measure would reduce the costs borne by the government in compensating highway concessionaires.

He previously clarified that the toll discount was funded by the government using public funds, not by the highway concession companies.