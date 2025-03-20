KUANTAN، March 20 — A man was burnt to death after his house in Kampung Kuala Semantan in Raub caught fire just after midnight last night.

A spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department said firemen found the body of Zahari Ibrahim، 50، after putting out the fire. He lived alone in the house.

The department received an emergency call at 12.42 am، and a team of six firefighters، along with a fire engine، was dispatched to the scene.

“The victim is believed to be asleep at the time of the incident، and his house was destroyed by the fire، ” he said when contacted.

He added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama