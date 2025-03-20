PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has returned for his sixth questioning session at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today.

He is being investigated for alleged corruption and money laundering, and arrived at the MACC headquarters just before 10am.

This marks his fifth consecutive day of questioning by the anti-graft agency.

Yesterday, the Bera MP spent nearly six hours at the commission’s headquarters before leaving in the evening.

Earlier, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki disclosed that a money changer was arrested as part of the investigation.

The suspect was released after two days of remand due to reported heart problems.

Authorities have seized RM170 million in cash, 16kg of gold bullion worth RM7 million, and frozen 13 bank accounts holding over RM2 million.