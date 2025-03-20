KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — City Hall (DBKL) said it has identified a site for relocating the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple.

The relocation plan is due to a private company's proposal to build a mosque on its land along Jalan Masjid India.

DBKL clarified that the mosque proposal was made by the landowner and not the government.

“DBKL assures (the public) that every step it takes will align with the principle of religious freedom guaranteed by the Federal Constitution,” it said in a statement reported by Free Malaysia Today.

The agency also confirmed that the temple would not be demolished until the relocation process is completed.

Stakeholders will be consulted to ensure a smooth and transparent relocation process.

DBKL urged all parties to respect religious diversity and maintain harmony throughout the transition.