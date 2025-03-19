KUCHING, March 19 — Five men were arrested by police here today in connection with a brawl in front of a shop at Jalan Rubber near Satok here that went viral on social media.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the suspects, aged 18 to 35, were picked up around 1.40pm following the dissemination of a 53-second clip of the incident on social media.

“The incident was triggered by the revving of a vehicle’s engine and loud exhaust noises.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that the incident had nothing to do with racial or ethnic issues.

“The public is advised to not take matters into their own hands and to refrain from sharing the said clip to avoid causing unnecessary concern,” he added.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the district police headquarters on 082-24444 or investigating officer Insp Ridzainuddin Rosley Abdullah on 010-9431449. — The Borneo Post