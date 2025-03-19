TUMPAT, March 19 — The Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) has identified nearly 200 Unity Nursery and Daycare Centres nationwide that need to be repaired and maintained this year.

Its director-general, Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said his department will use the allocation provided by the government amounting to RM5 million through Budget 2025 for repair work at Unity Nursery and Daycare Centres that are facing problems such as damage and so on.

“These Unity Nursery and Daycare Centres have different and varied facility standards. Some are rented and some are self-built, and some buildings are in very good condition.

“So, JPNIN will carry out an inspection on the ground to check the condition of the buildings and assess them for repair to enable Unity Nursery and Unity Daycare Centre students to learn in a conducive environment,” he told reporters after the Santuni MADANI Programme in Kampung Baru Pasir Pekan, here yesterday.

He said on average, there are 10 to 15 nurseries or daycare centres in each state needing repairs for example in Kelantan there are 12 unity nurseries that need to be repaired immediately.

At the event, Che Roslan also presented donations to orphans of Rumah Kebajikan Anak Yatim dan Dhuafa’ Lilbanat Siti Aminah as well as Rahmah baskets to the asnaf group. — Bernama