KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning in Johor until Friday (March 21).

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that the areas forecast to be affected are Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

It also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning in three — Pahang, Johor and Sabah — until Friday.

The areas forecast to be affected are Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat in Johor; as well as the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat in Sabah.

Meanwhile, a similar warning has been issued in Sarawak until tomorrow, involving the areas of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu. — Bernama