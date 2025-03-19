PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet today agreed in principle to amend the Finas Act 1981.

He said the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will continue engagement sessions with various stakeholders while also working on drafting the bill.

“This relates to several changes we are witnessing in the film industry,” he told reporters in his weekly post-Cabinet press conference here.

“Moving forward, Finas will continue engagement sessions with various stakeholders while also working on drafting the bill.”

Fahmi said the Bill will be tabled in Parliament, either in the June session or, at the latest, by the end of the year.

He said he hoped the Bill will help refine the Act to be more in line with the modern times, where audiences no longer only go to cinemas but also watch films on their personal devices.

On Monday, Fahmi had said that he will meet with veteran artist groups to understand their concerns and demands in the matter.

Last year, Fahmi the amendment will also consider contract jobs for film industry workers, to ensure the social security aspect for workers in the film and creative industry in the country is not being neglected.