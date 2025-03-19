PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today told the Cabinet to conduct a comprehensive study to limit the prime minister’s tenure to a maximum of 10 years, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

As it is a complex and intricate process, Fahmi said the amendment requires careful consideration.

“Any matter leading to constitutional amendments must be given thorough and in-depth consideration. Therefore, the prime minister has requested that this issue be comprehensively examined and studied,” he said in his weekly post-Cabinet press conference here.

At the 18th DAP National Congress last Sunday, Anwar agreed that a Malaysian prime minister’s term should be capped at a maximum of 10 years but added that he still needs to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs to amend the Federal Constitution to implement this reform.

Anwar was responding to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who expressed the party’s hopes that this reform would be carried out within the next two years.

He mentioned that it was not just him who agreed with limiting the prime minister’s tenure; both his party, PKR, and the Pakatan Harapan coalition also supported the proposal.

However, the Tambun MP said there was a need to build consensus and to discuss and negotiate this with MPs. He added that the government would amend the Federal Constitution in the upcoming parliamentary session if two-thirds support is secured.