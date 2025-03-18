SEBERANG PERAI, March 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pledges aid for Gaza after Israel broke the ceasefire with the continuous air strikes on Gaza.

He said Malaysia will help those in Gaza in any way it can such as sending humanitarian assistance and aid.

“We regret that this is happening during this holy month of Ramadan. They do not have a shred of humanity to do this,” he said in a press conference after attending the Madani state-level iftar event at Masjid Abu Ubaidah Ibni Al-Jarrah in Bandar Tasek Mutiara today.

“We strongly protest against these continuous attacks,” he said

He said that despite peace talks, the ceasefire was broken as the attacks continued, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives.

It was reported that over 400 people, including children, were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza.