KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 —In a Facebook post, the prime minister said the enforcement of the Act on Aug 30 last year also reflects the principles of public international law concerning state immunity.

He said the Act is crucial to ensuring Malaysia remains competitive on the international stage, ultimately boosting the economy and safeguarding national security. It is also a step toward increasing investor confidence in Malaysia’s legal framework, which offers them protection.

“This is also part of institutional reform efforts, where Malaysia formally adopts customary international law, which establishes that a state is protected from legal actions and proceedings in foreign courts,” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister chaired the first Foreign State Immunity Council Meeting for 2025, following the enactment of the Jurisdictional Immunities of Foreign States Act 2024 (Act 853).

He said the meeting aimed to provide an overview of the council’s functions, powers and membership while also discussing the process of applying for immunity under Act 853. — Bernama



