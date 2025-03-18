KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Newly appointed DAP national vice-chairman Syahredzan Johan is committed to continuing his role as the party’s ‘ambassador’ in gaining greater support from the Malay community.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Syahredzan acknowledged that the task would not be easy, as he is one of only two Malay representatives elected to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). However, he believes that while DAP has traditionally struggled to gain Malay support, building trust within the community is not impossible.

The Bangi MP stated that he would also continue playing a role in maintaining the party’s core support base among the Chinese and Indian communities.

“It’s not an easy task, but I also see my role as an MP in a constituency with a significant number of Malay voters and residents as equally important,” he told BH today.

“Indirectly, I am serving as an ‘ambassador’ for the party, showing that there is no contradiction between being Malay and supporting DAP,” he was quoted as saying.

Last Sunday, Syahredzan was elected as one of two Malay representatives to DAP’s CEC, alongside Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman. In the previous party elections, Young Syefura was the sole Malay representative elected to the leadership.

Elaborating further, Syahredzan said the increase in Malay representation within the CEC demonstrates that, despite the majority of DAP delegates coming from the Chinese and Indian communities, they are open to electing Malay leaders.

“This is a clear signal to the public that DAP is truly a multiracial party that embraces diversity,” he shared with BH.