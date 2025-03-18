GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — With decades of governance experience across various levels, Gobind Singh Deo steps into his new role as the National Chairman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) at a pivotal time in Malaysia’s political landscape.

His election not only marks a generational shift in the party’s leadership but also positions him as the torchbearer of his late father Karpal Singh’s political legacy.

Known as the ‘Tiger of Jelutong,’ Karpal Singh was a towering figure in Malaysian politics, fiercely advocating for justice and parliamentary integrity. Now, Gobind - his second son of five siblings, faces the challenge of leading a 59-year-old party within the ruling coalition as it prepares for the 16th General Election (GE16).

The question remains - Can he navigate the shifting political currents while preserving DAP’s core principles?

Political analyst Professor Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian believes Gobind is well-equipped for the task, citing his clear ideological stance and extensive administrative experience spanning party, state, and federal levels.

“Gobind and Karpal led DAP at different times, but both emerged as leaders when change was needed,” said Sivamurugan, a senior lecturer in Political Sociology at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“Karpal rose to prominence while the party was struggling to build support as an opposition force. Now that DAP is part of the government, Gobind must recalibrate the party’s direction and engage members in a way that aligns with current political realities,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

While Karpal was known for his uncompromising stance, often clashing with political opponents in Parliament, Gobind is someone who balances assertiveness with diplomacy, an approach that could prove crucial as he works alongside DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke to maintain party unity and relevance.

Gobind’s recent victory in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, where he secured the highest number of votes, was particularly significant.

It signaled strong grassroots support despite his earlier loss in defending his position as Selangor DAP chairman in 2024.

Senior political science lecturer at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Jamaie Hamil, believes Gobind’s rise to the chairmanship was expected, given his deep-rooted involvement in both the party and national politics.

“Gobind is no stranger to leadership, having been immersed in politics since his father’s tenure as an MP. His aura and influence, inherited from Karpal, undoubtedly played a role in convincing party delegates to elect him,” Jamaie said.

However, Jamaie cautions against drawing direct comparisons between the two leaders. While both are known for their strong parliamentary presence, their approaches may differ.

“Gobind has his father’s firmness, but he operates in a different era, one where Malaysian politics is more dynamic. Unlike Karpal’s combative style, Gobind has the opportunity to shape DAP’s trajectory through strategic engagement rather than confrontation,” he said.

DAP veteran Datuk Seri Phee Boon Poh believes Gobind will uphold and expand upon the principles instilled by his late father while ensuring stability within the party amid Malaysia’s evolving political.

“The party’s principles remain the same, but its approach has evolved. Today’s politics demands more negotiation and collaboration. Gobind must lead with both strength and adaptability,” he said.

Phee noted that Gobind’s leadership will be tested in managing internal party dynamics, recalling past challenges such as the ‘Kick Out Kit Siang/Karpal Singh’ (KOKS) episode in the mid-1990s.

Ensuring cohesion among party members, particularly in an era of generational transition, will be crucial to DAP’s continued relevance.

“I urge all party members to support Gobind, Anthony, and the new CEC leadership as part of the third-generation (3G) transformation, which includes greater roles for women and youth in shaping DAP’s future,” he added.

Gobind’s election as National Chairman at the 18th DAP National Congress marks the beginning of a new chapter. As he steps into the shoes once worn by Lim Guan Eng, he faces the dual challenge of honouring DAP’s legacy while charting a path forward in an increasingly complex political landscape.

The late Karpal Singh, who served as MP for Jelutong (1978-1990) and Bukit Gelugor (2004-2014), was DAP’s third National Chairman from 2004 until his untimely passing in a road accident in March 2014.

His legacy of principled leadership and fearless advocacy continues to shape the party today. — Bernama