KUCHING, March 17 — The latest appointments and minor reshuffle in the state Cabinet seek to strengthen the delivery of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s services to the people, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

According to him, the changes also aimed to increase investment in the energy sector, including the oil and gas industry.

Abang Johari said this after the swearing-in ceremony of Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki as Deputy Minister of Utility (Sarawak Energy Berhad and Petros) at Astana Negeri Sarawak in Petra Jaya here today.

With Ibrahim’s appointment, Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi has been appointed Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Project Coordinator for Regional Development Agencies, Kuching North City Commission and Islamic Affairs).

“This move will also enable the Sarawak government to plan more effective strategies in achieving Sarawak’s vision of being a developed and high-income state by 2030 under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030),” he said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, said Ibrahim will head the ministerial committee responsible for Petros, managing and coordinating gas development in the state.

“We need individuals with backgrounds in the fields of law, corporate, and concessions to make our gas industry a success, especially the implementation of the gas industry roadmap.

“Datuk Ibrahim has the advantage because he has extensive experience. He has served at Petronas, has served as a legal officer at Petronas, and has been a member of the Petronas board of directors,” said the Premier.

According to him, Ibrahim’s vast experience would allow him to assist in coordinating and establishing strategic cooperation with Petronas in efforts to implement the gas roadmap, as well as to ensure cooperation between Petronas and Petros is successful based on the terms of the commercial agreement to be signed between the two parties.

The SEB portfolio would focus on energy development and renewable energy and increase energy supply in efforts to become a green energy hub in Southeast Asia (Asean), he said.

Separately, Ibrahim said he is more than ready to take on his new responsibilities.

“I want to contribute with other colleagues, the civil servants, and Sarawakians, to achieve a shared vision for the continuous progress and sustainable development of Sarawak,” he said in the Ukas report.

Ibrahim added he hoped his responsibilities would not overlap with the jurisdiction held by Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He pointed out that Julaihi still oversees SEB and Petros’ affairs but the Premier has also mentioned the task of helping to coordinate the oil and gas sector and Petros, based on the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

“The same is true of the importance of renewable energy where we want to push Sarawak to a higher level, for example leading the Borneo Grid, so that Sarawak becomes a major player in the energy sector,” he said.

Ibrahim also said the appointment is an honour for him personally and thanked the state government for trusting in him. — The Borneo Post