KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Two local men were killed after being attacked with machetes during a brawl in Klang last night.

In a statement today, Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said authorities received a call about injured individuals involved in a fight at 10.50pm.

Investigations found that the incident occurred around 10.20pm at a business premises in Taman Sentosa,.

“The suspects attacked two victims at the premises. One fled but was later found dead at another premises about 50 metres away.

“The second victim was taken to a nearby private hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Both men, aged 36 and 38, had prior criminal records,” he said.

Police have opened a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code and are probing possible links to secret societies.

“The bodies have been sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang for post-mortem examinations.

“Efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Klang Selatan police at 03-33762222,” he added.