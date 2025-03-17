KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Police have received 13 reports nationwide in connection with a book author, who is also an entrepreneur, for a Facebook post allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that investigations are being carried out after receiving all the reports up to 11.30 pm yesterday.

He said police initially received a report lodged by a 34-year-old man at the Beranang Police Station in Kajang on Saturday (March 15).

“The suspect has been identified as a 75-year-old woman and our initial action will be to summon the Facebook account holder.

“We have recorded a statement from the complainant to complete the preliminary investigation, which is being carried out under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said police have referred the case to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take down the post on the woman’s Facebook account as it could confuse those who read the post.

“Police will never compromise on any issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R) and action in accordance with all existing legal provisions will be taken against those found to be causing disharmony and disturbing public peace,” he said. — Bernama