PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to continue his questioning over a case involving RM177 million in seized assets.

He arrived close to 10am to start his fourth day of questioning.

A MACC source previously said Ismail is being made to verify hundreds of documents including asset declarations, procurement records, and approval documents linked to his time in the government.

The case centres on cash and gold bars worth RM177 million, which were confiscated from Ismail Sabri’s former aides in several locations here.

Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case, which falls under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001, with investigators examining potential links between the seized assets and government expenditure.

Ismail is the third former prime minister investigated for corruption after leaving office, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being predecessors.