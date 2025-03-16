KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to return to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tomorrow to give further testimony, according to a source.

The Star reported that the Bera Member of Parliament will provide additional evidence to assist the ongoing investigation into a corruption and money laundering case.

“Tomorrow he will attend for the fourth time after submitting his asset declaration, and we will see how the session goes tomorrow,” the source said.

The source added, “Officers will take statements until the MACC is satisfied with the explanations and evidence gathered to complete the investigation.”

According to Sinar Harian, the source also said the MACC has not decided when the statement recording will be completed, as several important documents still require a justification process.

It remains unclear whether the former prime minister will be detained after tomorrow’s session.

On March 3, the MACC confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in a corruption and money laundering investigation after discovering approximately RM170 million in cash at a ‘safe house’ during a raid conducted by his team.

The MACC also reportedly seized 13 accounts containing more than RM2 million to assist in the investigation.

According to the source, the commission has recorded statements from 36 witnesses as part of the probe.