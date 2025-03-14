KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 5:42pm today after nearly six hours of questioning.

According to Astro Awani, he is expected to return on Monday to continue providing his statement.

The investigation relates to corruption and money laundering allegations involving four of his senior officers, who have been arrested.

MACC recently seized RM170 million in cash and gold bars from a condominium in Kuala Lumpur, which is believed to have been used as a storage site by an aide to the former prime minister.

According to an MACC source, Ismail Sabri is expected to return for further questioning on Monday, though the exact time has not been confirmed.

He arrived at 8:45am today for his second day of questioning before leaving at 12:30pm for Friday prayers. He returned at 3:25pm to resume his statement.

On Wednesday, he was questioned for nearly six hours, arriving at 9:45am and leaving at 3:15pm.

In a statement yesterday, Ismail Sabri said he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the former prime minister was being questioned in connection with the case involving his four detained officers.