KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Economy Ministry to prioritise 10 key projects in Negeri Sembilan, particularly those related to flood mitigation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he also said there was an urgent need for the construction of Tuanku Jaafar Hospital 2 in Seremban to accommodate the growing number of patients.

“I have instructed the Chief Secretary to the Government to bring this proposal to the Cabinet meeting next week for review and expedited approval,” he said after chairing a Special Development Meeting for Negeri Sembilan at the Tampin District Council today.

Also present at the meeting were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and state and federal government leaders.

He said the meeting served as a platform to assess various state development projects and long-term planning, covering infrastructure such as education, healthcare, roads, flood mitigation, environmental management and water resources.

In the meeting, Anwar stressed the need for strong collaboration between ministries and agencies to ensure the effective implementation of these projects.

He said bureaucratic hurdles that could delay implementation must be minimised so that the benefits reach the people as soon as possible.

“I am confident that these projects would bring significant benefits to Negeri Sembilan and contribute to national development,” he said. — Bernama