PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir today said 17 children with spina bifida receiving treatment at Univerisiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Specialist Children’s Hospital will be referred to another neurosurgeon following the suspension of one of its specialists.

He said the university has already taken the necessary measures towards this.

“Matters related to the case should be handled at the departmental level, while matters concerning patients or those in need of treatment have been addressed by the university.

“They have taken steps to cover the work that needs to be done, if not by the original specialist, then by other experts with expertise in the relevant field. And this has already been carried out,” he told reporters after attending the Ihya’ Ramadan programme with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his ministry's staff here.

It was reported previously that a neurosurgeon scheduled to treat the 17 children was suspended on January 10 over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The suspension caused concern among families of the children over their medical treatment.

Medical researcher Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz, who is also part of the team treating these children, warned that delays in surgery could have lifelong consequences for the affected patients.