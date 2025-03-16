KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng is leaving it to party delegates to decide his position in the party leadership through internal elections at the 18th DAP National Congress today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, he declined to address allegations of efforts to sideline the ‘Lim family’ in the party elections.

“It’s nothing unusual. It’s up to the delegates. Let them decide — they are the most important factor.

“This is a democratic party. DAP is a democratic party. Right now, all decisions should be left to the delegates.

“Yes, I’m calm. I’ve been through this many times,” he was quoted as saying to reporters at the congress.

However, the former finance minister appeared confident about retaining his position in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), citing the increase in the number of voting delegates.

“I welcome the increase in delegate numbers. It hasn’t been an easy journey for me. Reaching this stage takes effort and support from everyone. I’d like to congratulate all involved,” he added.

Earlier, Lim, who is the Bagan MP, reportedly engaged with grassroots members to secure their support for his leadership bid.

He has also reportedly dismissed discussions about withdrawing from the national-level contest.

Seventy candidates are vying for positions in the CEC for the 2025–2028 term.

Among them are current secretary-general Anthony Loke, deputy national chairman Gobind Singh Deo, vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow, deputy secretary-general Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji, and national organising secretary Steven Sim.

Six Malay candidates are also in the race: Young Syefura Othman, Syahredzan Johan, Supian Zaharin, Sheikh ‘Umar Bagharib Ali, and Azaha Abdul Rani.

Additionally, Mordi Bimol, the Mas Gading MP from the Bidayuh community in Sarawak, is contesting.