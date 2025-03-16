KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police arrested 24 individuals, including a woman, for suspected drug trafficking and seized drugs worth RM50,000 in Terengganu and Kelantan under Ops Penyu from March 6 to 12.

Acting Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director DSP Mat Zani@Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the seven-day operation was conducted in Dungun, Setiu and Besut in Terengganu as well as Pasir Puteh, Kelantan to stop the influx of drugs between the borders of both states.

“Twenty four individuals, 25 to 46, were arrested and 2,411 yaba pills, 100 ecstasy pills, and 500 grams of cannabis estimated to be worth RM50,000 were seized,” he said in a statement today, adding that 13 tested positive for drugs.

He added that the individuals are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, he added. — Bernama