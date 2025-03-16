KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will position Iftar@KL as a signature tourism event for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), highlighting Malaysia’s unique Ramadan traditions to both domestic and international visitors.

Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the programme is an important attraction as it showcases the rich variety of Ramadan delicacies and the country’s vibrant festive atmosphere.

“Ramadan and Syawal in Malaysia have a distinct charm compared to other countries. The celebrations are not limited to the Muslim community but are embraced by people of all religions, races, and backgrounds.

“This is a strength we should highlight, as it not only reflects the beauty of Malaysia’s cultural diversity but also reinforces the country’s image as a Muslim-friendly tourism destination,” he said at the Iftar@KL 2025 press conference at Dataran Merdeka today.

He added that Motac will work with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to develop a contingency plan to ensure the smooth running of the programme and enhance visitor experience.

On whether the ministry plans to offer incentives to social media influencers to promote Malaysia’s Ramadan delicacies and traditions for VMY2026, Khairul Firdaus said the proposal would be studied further.

“God willing, the ministry will explore this idea and take steps to showcase our food, especially from Ramadan bazaars, so that it gains global recognition,” he said.

Regarding Iftar@KL 2025, he said more than 35,000 visitors participated despite unfavourable weather conditions.

The four-day event, organised at Dataran Merdeka on March 15, 16, 22, and 23, aims to enliven the spirit of Ramadan, foster unity and tolerance among communities, and promote Malaysia’s Islamic heritage to tourists.

Programme highlights include mass iftar gatherings, Ramadan talks, food truck offerings, congregational prayers, Tarawih prayers, and donations to asnaf and those in need.

Meanwhile, visitor Nur Annisa Nabila Mohd Norman, 26, described Iftar@KL 2025 as a memorable experience, as it was her first time attending the event.

“Even though it rained heavily during iftar, the atmosphere remained vibrant and full of spirit. I hope this programme continues and improves in the future,” she said. — Bernama