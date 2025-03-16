PENDANG, March 16 — Pondok institution educators and religious teachers have been urged to play a role in educating society to refrain from committing acts that insult any religion, which could disrupt harmony.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this is because of society’s great trust in them.

“If pondok teachers can play their role in urging the community to refrain from insulting any religion, Insya-Allah, we can have peace in our country,” he said after the Ziarah Santun Du’at Al Falah programme at Pondok Mustaq Sungai Jagong yesterday.

According to Mohd Na’im, they will continue cooperating with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to impose strict action against those ridiculing Islam.

He also urged Muslims and non-Muslims to work together in fostering unity and harmony while avoiding any form of religious insult.

“Because if chaos erupts due to religious insults and similar issues, it benefits no one. We are also concerned that certain individuals may take advantage of the situation to incite unrest and discord in our society,” he added.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im called on Islamic religious teachers to promote the Membangun Malaysia Madani message and ensure their dakwah (Islamic propagation) aligns with the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah principles.

Mohd Na’im also handed over RM365,000 in contributions to Pondok Mustaq Sungai Jagong, asnaf (tithe recipients), the elderly, and single mothers. — Bernama