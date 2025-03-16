SHAH ALAM, March 16 — Police have confirmed an incident in which a woman is believed to have fallen from an overpass near i-City at Kilometre 6.5 of the Federal Highway, heading from Shah Alam to Klang yesterday evening.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said police received a call from a local man at 3.17pm, informing them of the incident.

“Upon receiving the information, the police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit was immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found an unidentified woman, whose nationality could not be determined, lying on the road.

“The woman was confirmed dead by an assistant medical officer from Shah Alam Hospital,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Vijaya Rao said initial investigations found that the deceased was believed to have fallen from the overpass onto the road and was subsequently hit by passing vehicles.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death, and an investigation paper has been opened regarding the incident.

Members of the public who have any information regarding the case are urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Shaharuddin at 013-3736222 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, a 24-second video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a woman lying unconscious on the road. — Bernama

If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).