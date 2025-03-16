SERIAN, March 16 — Four men were injured following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan along Jalan Kampung Panchor here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Serian fire station were deployed after receiving a distress call at 9.54am.

“Before the firefighters arrived, the driver and passenger of the 4WD, as well as the sedan driver were rescued by members of the public.

“However, the sedan’s front passenger, who was pinned in the seat, was later extricated by the firefighters,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said all four victims were transported to Serian Hospital using Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle. — The Borneo Post