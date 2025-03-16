KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A civil servant arrested in Ops Outlander is believed to have received payments of RM10,000 to RM15,000 for each birth certificate issued through a late registration syndicate.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the official allegedly facilitated late birth registrations beyond the 60-day period after birth.

So far, MACC has frozen 11 bank accounts worth RM100,000 and seized 30 documents related to the investigation.

A doctor detained in the operation is suspected of handling birth attestation documents.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no new arrests have been made so far,” the source told Bernama.

On March 11, MACC arrested 16 individuals, including a medical practitioner with the title Datuk Seri, over alleged corruption involving the registration of non-citizen births as citizens and the use of fraudulent supporting documents.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the suspects, aged between 20 and 70, were arrested in raids at various locations, including clinics and law firms in the Klang Valley and Johor.

The raids followed nearly a year of intelligence gathering in collaboration with the National Registration Department (JPN). — Bernama