SHAH ALAM, March 16 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has been instructed to review whether the Islamic preacher or religious teacher involved in the recent assault of a teenage boy in Kajang holds teaching credentials issued by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

State Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said if the individual is accredited by MAIS, the credentials should be revoked immediately, and the person should be banned from teaching in Selangor.

“I urge all Islamic preachers and religious teachers accredited by MAIS to uphold the sanctity of Islam and refrain from any violent actions that could tarnish the image of moderation among religious leaders and teachers.

“All actions should be guided by noble character, rational judgement, and adherence to the applicable legal framework,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Fahmi also expressed disappointment over the incident, stating that such violent behaviour contradicts Islamic teachings, which advocate for rational and lawful resolutions, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I strongly condemn all forms of violence, particularly when committed by individuals who represent the image of a religious preacher or teacher. Such figures must embody exemplary conduct so they can serve as role models for society, especially the younger generation,” he said.

On March 14, the media reported that a 17-year-old boy claimed he was assaulted by an unidentified man following a road dispute in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

As a result of the incident, the teenager suffered a nasal bone fracture and received treatment at Kajang Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the teenager did not have a driving licence and was issued a traffic summons, while the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Kajang at 9.50 pm on the same day and remanded for one day.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 and Section 279 of the Penal Code. — Bernama