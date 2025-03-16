KOTA BHARU, March 16 — A total of 112 traders at Ramadan bazaars in Kelantan have been fined RM12,300 for various hygiene violations since the start of Ramadan.

State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said inspections were carried out at 3,433 stalls across 73 Ramadan bazaars.

The violations included the absence of food handler certificates, failure to receive typhoid vaccinations, improper attire, and not wearing aprons while handling food.

“These offences were compounded under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009. However, no traders have been ordered to close their stalls.

“They were issued stern warnings to improve hygiene immediately,” he said after a donation event for 1,000 asnaf individuals, widows, and orphans at Dataran Warisan, Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, today.

He added that 59 monitoring teams with 140 personnel have been deployed to oversee hygiene compliance throughout the month.

He urged the public to report food hygiene issues at Ramadan bazaars by scanning the QR codes displayed at the locations. — Bernama