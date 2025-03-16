SHAH ALAM, March 16 — Gobind Singh Deo has been appointed DAP’s new national chairman for the 2025-2028 term, while his predecessor, Lim Guan Eng, now serves as the party’s national adviser.

Nga Kor Ming, formerly DAP’s national vice-chairman, has been named deputy chairman.

The five newly appointed vice-chairpersons are Chong Chieng Jen, Teo Nie Ching, Ng Suee Lim, Syahredzan Johan, and Arul Kumar Jambunathan.

Anthony Loke remains DAP secretary-general, with Steven Sim, Hannah Yeoh, and Ramkarpal Singh serving as his deputies.

Ngeh Koo Ham is the new national treasurer, while Ng Sze Han takes on the role of assistant treasurer.

Khoo Poay Tiong is the new organising secretary, assisted by Lee Chin Chen and Tan Hong Pin as assistant organising secretaries.

Yeo Bee Yin has been appointed national publicity secretary, with Young Syefura Othman and Wong Shu Qi as assistant publicity secretaries.

Kasthuriraani Patto is the new international secretary, and she will be assisted by Alice Lau Kiong Yieng.

Howard Lee takes on the role of national political education director, with Vivian Wong Shir Yee as his assistant.

Three new positions were introduced — strategic director (Liew Chin Tong), policy director (Chan Foong Hin), and election director (Wong Kah Woh) — which Loke proposed this morning to be officially created by DAP and incorporated into the party constitution in the future.

The remaining winners of today’s election for the 30 positions in DAP’s central leadership body, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), are committee members: Teo Kok Seong, Chow Kon Yeow, and Liow Cai Tung.

Loke announced the new line-up of DAP’s office-bearers, stating that they were selected by the newly elected CEC in a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

“All appointments were made unanimously without any competition for any position in the committee,” he said, later adding that another new position of parliamentary leader would be decided in the CEC’s next meeting.

Loke also said the CEC did not co-opt any members — who did not make it into the top 30 list — into the central leadership.

He said any such new appointments of co-opted members to the CEC would be done in the next CEC meeting.