SHAH ALAM, March 16 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng today remained in the party’s 30-seat central leadership but came in at the 26th spot with 1,719 votes, after previous speculation of an internal push against him.

Gobind Singh Deo came in at the top spot with 2,785 votes.

In the previous 2022 elections, Gobind also won the highest number of votes, securing 1,782 votes, while Lim ranked eighth with 1,311 votes.

Prior to today's election, Lim was the outgoing DAP national chairman and former DAP secretary-general, while Gobind is the deputy national chairman.

Today's election for DAP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) saw 64 candidates vying for 30 positions.

A screen displays the vote count for Gobind Singh Deo, who secured 2,785 votes. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Guan Eng's sister, Lim Hui Ying, did not secure a spot in the CEC, garnering 1,573 votes — just 11 votes fewer than Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, who claimed the 30th and final position.

Some notable DAP leaders who received a significant number of votes but were not elected to the CEC include V. Sivakumar (1,542), Dr. Kelvin Yii (1,419), Teresa Kok (1,331), RSN Rayer (1,311), Lim Lip Eng (1,300), Chow Yu Hui (1,261), V. Ganabatirau (1,254), Tiew Way Keng (1,196), Leng Chau Yen (1,127), Ean Yong Hian Wah (1,031), Vincent Wu Him Ven (1,026), and Yeoh Soon Hin (1,014).

Here is the full list of the 30 winners, ranked according to the number of votes they received: