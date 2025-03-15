SHAH ALAM, March 15 — Police are investigating a complaint about a group of men who took 28 cars from a car park in Kota Bayu Emas, Pendamar, Klang, yesterday, while the vehicles were still awaiting a court ruling on an insurance claim.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Choong Fong said a 44-year-old foreigner, who is a director of a shipping company, filed the report at 6.24 pm the same day.

He said investigations revealed that the complainant’s shipping company had transported 1,517 cars by ship from Port Klang to Kota Kinabalu.

“The ship caught fire on the way, but the marine rescue team managed to put out the flames and save most of the cargo. The recovered vehicles were then transported to Klang and kept at the car park.

“Further checks showed that several vehicles transported by the shipping company were not insured,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Cha said the shipping company required all car owners to pay a certain amount to cover sea rescue costs before their vehicles could be returned.

He said dissatisfied car owners had sought help from Persatuan Pengguna Semboyan Malaysia to remove the affected vehicles.

“Despite several meetings and discussions, the shipping company did not agree to hand over the car to the owner without a court order.

“Yesterday, a group of men entered the car park and took the vehicles without the shipping company’s authorisation,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters at 03-33762222.

Earlier, the media reported that the owner of MV Malaysia Star had lodged a police report against Semboyan Malaysia, claiming that the non-governmental organisation had trespassed and taken several vehicles.

The alleged incident took place at VV eMall, Jalan Bayu Laut, Kota Bayu Emas, Pendamar, Klang. — Bernama