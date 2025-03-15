KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the MARA Madani Waqf, aimed at strengthening the Malay and Bumiputera agenda in the country.

Anwar said the waqf initiative is part of the Islamic heritage to build strength from the grassroots level.

He added that it would provide Malays and Bumiputera with opportunities to develop and take charge of their own future.

“With the belief that we are working together as a team, these small efforts will grow into strength. This is not an excuse to reduce government funding.

“The MARA Madani Waqf demonstrates that we have reached a stage where we are not just receiving opportunities and allocations, but it is now time to show that we are a dignified people capable of shaping our future,” he said at the launch ceremony at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar said the government would continue its commitment to Bumiputera empowerment policies to strengthen the group’s social mobility, with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) playing a crucial role in driving this effort forward.

This includes providing educational and skills training opportunities for the Bumiputera community, thus improving their position in society.

“The success of Bumiputera policies, mainly through MARA, is evident in the significant social mobility achieved. Children from impoverished rural and interior communities have been given opportunities to uplift themselves through education.

“All Malaysians must understand this concept of social mobility. Without Bumiputera policies and MARA, we would see the Malay community struggle to advance,” he said.

The prime minister said that MARA, as the agency responsible for Malay and Bumiputera development, must continue working to safeguard the well-being of rural communities.

He also stressed the importance of transparent and ethical management of trust funds to ensure maximum benefits for the community.

Meanwhile, in his speech, MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the agency aims to raise RM100 million in waqf contribution this year to strengthen community welfare and development.

He also called on approximately 2.8 million MARA alumni to contribute to the initiative.

“The funds will support those in need, particularly students from low-income families in MARA’s 344 educational institutions. Although loan assistance is available, students need at least RM1,000 to RM2,000 when enrolling,” he said.

As a show of support, Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi each contributed RM1,000 to the MARA MADANI Waqf, reflecting their commitment to Bumiputera empowerment.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and MARA alumni. — Bernama