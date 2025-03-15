KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Thirteen men suspected of attempting to incite a riot outside a factory in Teluk Intan, Perak have been remanded for four days starting today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Hilir Perak Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bakri Zainal Abidin, said the remand order, effective until next Tuesday, was issued after the suspects appeared before the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court this morning.

He said police sought the remand for further investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“All those detained are Nepali factory workers aged 24 to 39, suspected of instigating the riot and obstructing law enforcement officers.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged to avoid speculation that could disrupt the probe. Strict action will be taken against those involved as per the law,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Bakri said the unrest stemmed from a hit-and-run accident involving a Nepali man near the factory.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Around 1,000 factory workers gathered on the road, disrupting traffic.

“A team of officers was deployed to restore order, and the situation was fully under control by 2am after all Nepali workers returned to their dormitories,” he added.