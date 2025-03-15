KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Bar today rejected a motion to ban alcohol at its events and those organised by state Bar committees during its 79th annual general meeting (AGM).

A senior lawyer told Free Malaysia Today that around 400 members voted on the motion, which was the last of 14 debated during the meeting.

“Nearly 15 members spoke on the resolution, but the proposal was overwhelmingly rejected,” the lawyer said.

HR Dipendra, who voted against the motion, said the Malaysian Bar and its state branches must remain secular.

The AGM began on schedule after meeting the required quorum of 500 members.

The proposed motion argued that alcohol consumption poses health risks such as liver disease, addiction, and adverse mental health effects.

It also said the presence of alcohol at Bar events could lead to unprofessional behaviour and create potential liabilities for the organisation.

The motion claimed banning alcohol would foster a more supportive atmosphere and reduce discomfort for certain members, especially Muslim lawyers.

A similar motion was brought forward in 2017, citing the multi-ethnic and multi-religious composition of the legal fraternity and religious prohibitions on alcohol consumption.

That motion was also defeated by a large majority.