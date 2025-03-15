KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A Form Two student at a secondary school in Melaka died after collapsing near its sports field while walking to the canteen yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, told national daily Berita Harian that the incident occurred at about 10.30am during recess.

Before the incident, the 14-year-old boy had been attending a physical education class for volleyball.

“Initial investigations indicate that the victim was walking to the canteen when he suddenly collapsed near the school field.

“He was rushed to Melaka Hospital unconscious.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered for 30 minutes, but there were no positive signs, and he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor,” he was quoted as saying last night.

Patit said the victim was an active volleyball athlete at the school.

“The cause of death is currently listed as ‘Pending Laboratory Investigations’ (awaiting a full lab report).

“However, no foul play is suspected, and the case has been classified as a sudden death,” he said.