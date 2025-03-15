KOTA PADAWAN, March 15 — The newly established Padawan Children Council (PCC) is a significant initiative contributing to Sarawak’s nation-building, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He added this was another milestone for the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) in championing children’s rights as part of its commitment to the Unicef-led Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI).

“As we move forward with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and national progress, we must train the younger generation to sustain what we are building today for the future,” he said after witnessing the inaugural swearing-in ceremony of PCC members at the MPP building here today.

Dr Sim emphasised that developing capable leaders does not happen overnight, and preparing the younger generation to handle financial and governance complexities is more important than ever.

“In the future, the responsibilities they will carry will be a heavy burden. We need smart individuals with strong values who can keep Sarawak at the forefront of Malaysia, where others look to us as an example,” he said.

The ceremony saw the appointment of 18 PCC councillors aged 13-16, representing various areas within MPP’s jurisdiction.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said the PCC’s formation was an initiative to ensure children’s voices and opinions are heard and taken into consideration, with its members guided and empowered by MPP to speak up and take a more active role at the council level.

“On April 12, 2023, MPP inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Unicef following efforts by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) towards making every area in Sarawak child-friendly.

“With the signing of this MoU, MPP became one of the local councils in Sarawak working towards achieving Child-Friendly City status by 2028-2029,” he said.

He said as part of this effort, the PCC will play a role in addressing issues affecting young people.

“At the school level, they can contribute to improving accessibility to schools from their homes and ensuring a safe learning environment. Meanwhile, at the council level, they can be involved in the development of parks, libraries and other public facilities,” he added.

Also present were MPP deputy chairman Abang Ismawi Abang Ali, Sarawak Education director Omar Mahli, KPWK representative Riziandy Nawawi and Unicef representative Yong Li Na. — AFP