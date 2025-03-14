PETALING JAYA, March 14 – Edmund Teoh, a former officer of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, has reportedly denied allegations that he solicited and accepted a RM500,000 bribe.

In a statement cited by Free Malaysia Today, Teoh confirmed that he was released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sunday and stated that no charges had been filed against him.

“I wish to categorically refute all allegations and accusations made against me,” he said, calling the claims “baseless, politically motivated and devoid of truth.”

Teoh also announced his withdrawal from the DAP’s central executive committee election this Sunday, citing the need to safeguard the party’s reputation.

He said he has also resigned from all positions within the party, including his role as Kuala Lumpur DAP publicity secretary.

“This decision is made in the best interests of all involved, and I stand by it with conviction and integrity,” he said.

This comes as Teoh and another former officer of Kok, Ng Yoot Kuen, were earlier summoned by the MACC to provide statements.

Last week, Seputeh MP Kok said she is willing to cooperate with the MACC after two of her former staff members were detained.

The DAP vice-chairman said she is committed to ensuring justice is upheld and believes that the MACC investigation is related to the issue of inflated pricing for the purchase of LG brand smartboards.



