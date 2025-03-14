IPOH, March 14 — No signs of foul play were detected in the death of R. Thinakaran, 62, who had been missing since March 11, said Ipoh police district chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

Abang Zainal further said that the case has been classified as a sudden death for now.

He said police found Thinakaran unresponsive in a hotel room here on March 13 after receiving information from the public at around 4:20pm.

“The medical officer from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) arrived at the scene and confirmed the death. No visible injuries were found on the deceased’s body.

“The body has been sent to the HRPB forensic unit for a post-mortem today (March 14) to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal said that police had initially initiated a search and opened an investigation under the missing person category after a report was lodged regarding the victim’s disappearance on March 11.

“We advise people to remain patient in any situation and not resort to any actions that go against the law,” he added.

He also warned the public not to speculate on the incident, or share images and videos from the scene on social media, in order to respect the victim’s family's privacy.

“Anyone with information about the case can contact the Ampang Baru police station’s assistant chief at 05-5467005 or any nearby police station to assist with the investigation,” he said.

The deceased had been missing since March 11 after leaving the house for a physiotherapy appointment here.

T. Ashmitha said her father had been suffering from severe back pain, diabetes, and a history of bypass surgery, along with a medical condition called multifocal motor neuropathy.

She said that her father left the house in a dark blue Honda Accord with the registration plate KDQ 1116 and could not be contacted, as his phone was left at home.