KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — During the fasting month, thousands of people throng Ramadan bazaars nationwide in search of something special to eat, whether they are Muslim or not.

Some have become such sprawling markets, boasting hundreds of stalls, and appear to offer everything from traditional Malay kuih to the latest viral food trends.

This Ramadan, Malay Mail checked out three in the Klang Valley to find out the hype surrounding them to find out if they really are worth a visit.

The appeal

The Putrajaya Presint 3 Ramadan bazaar is touted to be the largest in Malaysia and features 290 stalls with wide walkways, allowing for a more comfortable browsing experience.

Visitors walking through bustling stalls at the Putrajaya’s mega bazaar. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

The Wangsa Maju bazaar, touted as the longest in the country, snakes for nearly 500 metres, resulting in both spacious and congested sections.

Not to be outclassed is the Stadium Shah Alam Ramadan bazaar with around 200 stalls that are well-organised with ample parking going for it.

Visitors appreciate the choices available.

Zulize Husin, 32, travels from Sunway to the Putrajaya bazaar just for Palestinian Chef Ammar’s famed Nasi Arab.

“There are more stalls this year, and the cleanliness is well-maintained,” he told Malay Mail when met.

For business owners operating at these areas, mega bazaars means high foot traffic that usually translates to higher sales.

Natasha Nabila Idris who sells fried durian, operates in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, and Kota Warisan.

“Sales are strong because the crowd is constant,” the 33-year-old said.

Nassar Hafi Alias, 37, who sells ayam madu (honeyed chicken) at Wangsa Maju’s bazaar, also said his business is thriving during Ramadan.

“For these four, five days of selling, we managed to sell out by 6.30pm. It’s fun,” he shared while grilling the chicken pieces and serving the long line of customers that have formed at his stall.

Bigger isn’t always better

The large number of offerings at mega bazaars can prove daunting to patrons.

“Too many choices can be overwhelming, and sometimes, we don’t know which stall is the best,” said Zulize.

Norhashima Harun, 36, who sells kuih akok in Wangsa Maju, believes her fresh preparation sets her apart.

The eggy snack made with coconut milk from the peninsular east coast states is usually sweet, though there are savoury and spicy versions with fillings of minced meat, curry powder, and fried onions.

“Some sellers make it at home and sell it, but we bake ours on-site using copper mould. The crowd here is big, especially with the LRT station nearby, so we sell out daily,” she said while pouring batter into the copper mould.

“I don’t mind other sellers offering the same thing, everyone has their own way to attract customers,” she added.

For some traders, smaller bazaars yield better results.

Traditional Malay ‘kuih’ seller Roses Juliana Abdul Ghani in front of her stall in Putrajaya’s mega bazaar. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Roses Juliana Abdul Ghani sells traditional Malay kuih at the Putrajaya bazaar and has another stall in Puchong.

Comparing the two, she told Malay Mail that Puchong is a “smaller market, but sales are better because we have no direct competitors. Customers concentrate at our stall.”

A civil servant who identified himself only as Hakim said competition is good to keep traders on their toes.

“Some vendors have been around for years, while others are newcomers. It gives us options. For example, ayam golek is sold at RM26, RM28, or RM30, it lets customers choose what suits them best,” the 32-year-old said when approached in Putrajaya of the whole spit-roasted chicken dish dish.

Traffic, parking, and accessibility

Getting to mega bazaars isn’t always easy. While Putrajaya and Stadium Shah Alam offer ample free parking, Wangsa Maju is notorious for congestion.

“We had to park 500 metres away, near a police station,” said 26-year-old musician, Ryan Akmal Muqri.

Hakim finds using his motorcycle the best way to navigate the crowd.

“Food prices have gone up slightly, but not across the board. Some items, especially viral ones, are pricier because of demand,” he said.

Zulize praised Putrajaya’s well-managed layout.

“The way they place rubbish bins and manage waste is strategic. The stalls are mostly clean.”

The verdict?

Mega Ramadan bazaars offer a unique experience, blending tradition with trend-driven dining.

With large crowds, businesses that are just starting up can benefit from the exposure even as they learn to handle stiff competition.

For visitors, the variety is a draw, but the logistical challenges of traffic, parking, and deciding what to buy can be frustrating.

The view from the third floor of a nearby flat at Wangsa Maju’s Ramadan bazaar. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

For some, like Ryan Akmal, the lively atmosphere makes visiting mega Ramadan bazaars worthwhile.

“It feels like a real Ramadan bazaar, with so many options,” he said.

However, Zulize feels too much competition can be a drawback.

“If too many stalls sell the same thing, it makes choosing difficult and can feel repetitive,” he said.

Ultimately, whether mega bazaars are worth it or not depends on what you seek — an all-encompassing experience or a more straightforward, less crowded shopping trip to buy treats for the sundown breaking of fast meal.