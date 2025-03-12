KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysians and others living in Klang Valley are spoiled for choice at this year’s Ramadan bazaars.

These bazaars only pop up across the country once every year during the holy month of Ramadan with heavy crowds being an almost certainty, so it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the offerings of these bustling food havens.

There are over 120 Ramadan bazaars spread across Klang Valley alone this year with a total of 64 bazaars in KL, with over 60 across Selangor including in Petaling Jaya, Selayang, Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor.

That’s a lot, we know, which is why we’ve narrowed it down to five popular Ramadan bazaars in Klang Valley and what you can expect to find at each of these in 2025.

1. TTDI Bazaar

The TTDI Ramadan bazaar has a variety of unique traditional dishes such as the Appam or the roasted duck that are kind of hard to find at other bazaars. —Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa.

This year’s Taman Tun Dr. Ismail (TTDI) Ramadan bazaar is slightly smaller compared to last year as previously stalls spanned from Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2 until Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 4 however this year, the TTDI Ramadan bazaar only covers the single stretch of Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2.

But fret not as there are still ample variations of food offerings from both traditional and fusion Malaysian dishes to western BBQs and snacks.

If you’re in the mood for some duck - there’s a few selection of quack-licious dishes that you could find including smoked duck (itik salai), roasted duck and itik masak lemak cili padi (duck braised in spicy coconut milk).

The famed PitboyBBQ stall is still going strong this year with people lining up as early as 4pm to get a taste of their specialised BBQ grubs such as their Smoked Beef Backribs, Smoked Beef Briskets, Pulled Lamb and Brisket Mac and Cheese.

While many have joked that the TTDI bazaar is also known as the ‘T20 bazaar’ due to the niche type of food with sometimes above-average pricing, they are still not beating the allegations this year.

For instance, the RM10 price tag for two pieces of lamb karipap pusing or the RM15 normal chicken Roti John or the RM21 Wagyu fried rice.

As for accessibility, there are several paid and free parking spots scattered around the area, or you could also reach there via MRT by stopping at the TTDI Deloitte station which is just a 10-minute walk away from the bazaar.

2. Kampung Baru Bazaar

The Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar located along Jalan Raja Alang is one of the oldest Ramadan bazaars in KL. -- Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

Aside from being one of the oldest Ramadan bazaar in KL, the Kampung Baru Bazaar located along Jalan Raja Alang is breathtaking on its own due to its kampung-like surroundings smack dab in the middle of the city centre with both KL tower and the Petronas Twin Towers are within sight.

As for the offerings, the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar is famous for its wide selection from local favourites to viral sensations such as the fried popiah which now comes with Big Mac, Satay, Crab Rangoon or even Samyang fillings.

There’s also a wider selection of flavours and fillings for local favourites such as roti John where Mozzarella cheese seems to be the trend along with salted egg and crispy chicken as well as apam balik where one stall can be seen selling over 30 types of fillings including banana, chocolate, coconut, cheese and caramel.

For lovers of beef, lamb and offal, there is plenty to choose from here — think beef, lamb, tripe and tendon stew or you could also find grilled tripe and the ever famous beef bone marrow broth also known as Sup Gearbox here.

The Kampung Baru bazaar also offers cheap kuih such as the RM1 pulut panggang or the RM2 for three pieces of traditional kuih such as karipap, ketayap, koci and puteri ayu.

Similarly to TTDI bazaar, the Kampung Baru bazaar this year is also smaller in size compared to last year where the middle rows of stalls are no longer there.

Aside from that, Kampung Baru is also famous for its over 100 years old bubur lambuk, a savoury Malaysian porridge,and during Ramadan, you could eat it for free by joining the queue at the side of Kampung Baru’s Masjid Jamek Mosque (located just across the street from the bazaar).

The mosque committee would distribute hundreds of free bubur lambuk every day during the month of Ramadan around 4.45pm onwards, which is after the Asar prayers.

3. Wangsa Maju Bazaar

Wangsa Maju Ramadan bazaar is the longest one in the country which stretches nearly 500 metres. — Pictures by Raymond Manuel

The Wangsa Maju Mega Bazaar is touted as the longest Ramadan bazaar in the country which stretches nearly 500 metres and is located between the Wangsa Maju LRT station and the Wangsa Maju Aeon Supermarket.

And it is also one of the busiest bazaars with traffic congestion being a constant sight, so it is ideal to just take the LRT by stopping at the Wangsa Maju LRT Station which is just a couple minutes walk from the bazaar.

With over 150 stalls to choose from, the bazaar is amongst the cheapest on this list as you could get a nasi Arab with lamb shank for just RM35, traditional kuih for as low as 70 sen per piece as well as roti boom for RM2 to RM3 per piece.

There’s also a couple of stalls here selling freshly made akok, a traditional eggy snack famous in the peninsular east coast states where both of these stalls are using different methods of preparing the snack including using copper moulds and burning coconut shells.

4. Putrajaya Presint 3 Bazaar

You could literally find dishes from all 14 states of Malaysia at the Putrajaya Presint 3 Ramadan bazaar. — Pictures by Raymond Manuel

With a total of 290 stalls along with wide walkways and ample parking spaces, it’s no surprise that the Putrajaya Presint 3 Ramadan bazaar is one of the local favourites.

From laksa Sarawak to nasi kerabu to rojak and pasembor and even tempoyak, the national administrative capital bazaar really knows how to showcase the variety of dishes from all 14 states in Malaysia in one spot.

The Presint 3 bazaar also has one of the cheapest Murtabak in this list where one stall is seen selling them for just RM4.

Look out for the grilled seafood stalls selling several types of seafood from grilled fish and stingray to giant squid and shrimps.

For those looking to break their fast and also shopping for some baju raya, there’s also a stretch of baju raya vendors located at Dataran Putrajaya where you could find traditional Malay apparel including various types of baju Melayu, baju kurung alongside kuih raya if you're looking for it.

This just happens to coincide with the Festival Ramadan Putrajaya which is taking place from February 28 to March 30.

5. Stadium Shah Alam Bazaar

The Stadium Shah Alam Ramadan bazaar has a lot of free parking space along with portable toilets for visitors. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

Despite being relocated to a new spot nearer to the Shah Alam Extreme Park, the Stadium Shah Alam Ramadan bazaar deserves the credit for being the most convenient bazaar compared to others on the list.

Not only does it provide wide walkways and a lot of free parking for visitors, the Stadium Shah Alam bazaar is also the only bazaar in this list that provides portable toilets for visitors as well.

However in terms of the food offerings here, it could be deemed as redundant to some as there are at least three stalls selling nasi Arab including the famous Chef Ammar’s Nasi Arab and we’ve lost count on the number of vendors selling air balang here.

But that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing good here as the Stadium Shah Alam Bazaar is one of the places where you could find freshly made beef roti and over 35 types of traditional kuih as well as famous Thai dish tongmo, which is minced meat wrapped in cow intestines.

You could also find fresh fruits there such as grapes, oranges and strawberries as well as other street food such as churros, murtabak Singapore and takoyaki.