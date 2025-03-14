KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A four-metre-long king cobra caused panic in a residential home in Pekan Pulai of Baling, Kedah, before being safely captured.

According to the Baling Civil Defence Force (APM), the 10-kilogram reptile was first spotted behind the house before it slithered into a narrow storage rack inside the home.

“With determined efforts and close cooperation, the snake was successfully located and captured safely,” said Baling APM officer Lt. Mohd Faizol Abd Aziz said in a statement.

The team took 25 minutes to secure the aggressive snake, carefully extracting it from the tight space between storage shelves.

The snake initially got stuck in a wire fence before making its way into the home, where it hissed and attempted to hide.

Despite limited equipment due to a recent fire at the Baling APM office, the officers managed to complete the capture without incident.

The captured king cobra was later released into a safe area away from human settlements.

The king cobra is highly deadly due to its potent venom and large venom yield of up to 7ml per bite, which is enough to kill 20 people or an elephant.